Quant AB (publ) Publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant's Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2019 have been published and are now available on the Quant website. For more information, please visit the Investors section on www.quantservice.com/investor

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing 2,400 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 18:45 CET on 29 April 2020.

