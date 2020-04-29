Saudi 'Bold Communication Agency' Secures An Exceptional Position Among International Communication Agencies

- A Saudi success story in the Advertising Sector

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Communication Agency, a Saudi success story, ranked among the top 25 most successful communication agencies in the world, for its efforts in launching creative communication campaigns to promote sustainability and social responsibility to raise awareness about major social and environmental issues. Bold ranked 22nd according to The Good Report 2019 issued by ACT Responsible.

The Good Report evaluated 673 agencies from 76 markets producing 1108 campaigns for 882 brands (321 commercial brands, 444 not-for-profit, 117 governmental bodies). This report is produced in collaboration between ACT Responsible the international non-profit association and largest global source of the world's best ads on social and environmental issues, and the World Advertising Research Center (WARC) - a global authority for evaluating the effectiveness of media campaigns around the world, and the body responsible for publishing WARC Creative 100 Rankings, which is the most prominent global standard for creative excellence in the advertising sector.

Commenting on this prestigious achievement, Abeer Alessa, Founder and General Manager of Bold Communication Agency & Member of the Chamber of Commerce 'Advertising Committee' said: "As an independent Saudi agency, we feel very proud to have obtained this global classification, which constitutes a strong impetus for us to achieve more progress and accomplishment in our future work. I want to thank all members of the 'Bold' family for their great efforts, which reflect the ability of Saudi youth to compete in the local and international arena."

Alessa continued, "Since its foundation, Bold has strived to identify Saudi talent to harness and grow their potential to deliver quality work for our partners. Saudi Arabia is rich with local talents and with today's unlimited support within the framework of the Saudi Vision 2030, opportunities to showcase their capabilities on the global stage have been amplified."

Since its launch in 2012, Bold has received several prestigious awards. The agency managed to win three awards during the Dubai Lynx Festival, including Independent Agency of the Year (2016) in the MENA region. It is the first independent Saudi agency ever to win this title. The agency also presented several philanthropic campaigns, the most prominent being Tweet for Heat - a joint campaign with Alwaleed Philanthropies and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Alessa added, "This achievement is a testament for what local communication agencies are capable of. Despite these unprecedented times with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the huge strain being placed on brands, it is crucial for communication agencies to work with their clients to redefine their communication strategies, adding more focus on CSR programs that deliver the brand's message in a responsible, relevant and impactful way."

It's important to note, Bold have always focused on knowledge transfer as part of its responsibility in supporting the government's efforts to boost the advertising sector in Saudi Arabia. Among these prominent efforts is funding of the first research on developing creative economy in Saudi Arabia, with Nuqat, developing workshops and initiatives with several universities and educational institutions plus leading and funding Balaconah events in Riyadh, to support and develop Saudi talent in advertising.

About Bold Communication Agency

Founded in Riyadh in 2012 with a vision to create an integrated communication approach, Bold is an independent, award-winning, multi-disciplinary communication agency of passionate talents. The Bold team's diverse backgrounds and shared values of integrity, curiosity, and ownership, combined with unrestrained creative thinking and technology are what set them apart in the market (the Bolders). Bold has partnered with tens of local, regional, and global brands across different industries with varying objectives; to deliver powerful, evocative and truly unforgettable campaigns to the world, leveraging cultural insights found at the intersection of human truth and brand value; all while attracting awards and appreciation acknowledgments throughout the journey since the start.

About Act Responsible

ACT Responsible is a Swiss-based non-profit organization created in 2001. ACT stands for Advertising Community Together. The association mission is to federate the Advertising Communications industry around Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development and share good practices. Today, ACT Responsible has created, hand in hand withAdForum.com, a large and unique database of campaigns gathered worldwide, highlighting outstanding work and showing how the advertising industry is playing its role raising awareness on crucial issues. ACT Responsible has built a network of committed agencies, media, production companies, advertisers, institutions, NGOs and corporations all over the world, who believe responsible advertising is an essential focus of modern communications. The association is part of the United Nations Global Compact.

About WARC - A global authority on marketing effectiveness

WARC is part of Ascential: the path-to-purchase company that combines intelligence, data and insights to drive growth in the digital economy. We do this by delivering an integrated set of business-critical products in the key areas of product design, marketing and sales.

For over 30 years WARC has been powering the marketing segment by providing rigorous and unbiased evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC services include 18,000+ case studies, 90,000+ best practice guides, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, webinars, awards, events and advisory services; has 1,200+ client companies, 21,500+ active users in 100+ markets; collaborates with 50+ industry partners; has offices in the UK, US, China and Singapore.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1161808/Bold_Communication_Agency.jpg