Legacy ER & Urgent Care Now Offering Federally Approved COVID-19 Antibody Testing

Company warns public to use only antibody tests that have been granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / Legacy ER & Urgent Care, the national leader in combined emergency-room and urgent-care facilities that operate under one roof, is one of the first in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to offer one of the seven COVID-19 antibody test that has been granted Emergency Use Authorization, also known as EUA by the Federal Drug Administration, also known as FDA. The COVID-19 Antibody test is Abbott test for IgG, also known as Immunoglobulin G - a type of antibody. The test received its EUA authorization on April 26 by the FDA. The COVID-19 antibody determines if an individual has been infected with the disease. COVID-19 antibody testing is available at Legacy ER & Urgent Care's six North Texas locations.

A visit for the COVID-19 antibody test, also known as a coronavirus serological antibody test, at Legacy ER & Urgent Care typically takes no more than 30 minutes to complete. All patients will be screened curbside. Asymptomatic patients will proceed indoors and COVID-19 related symptomatic patients will stay inside their vehicles via temporary curbside service. For patients just wanting the COVID-19 antibody test, 2ml of blood is drawn. The blood is then sent to a partner lab for testing. Results are available within two to five days.



Patients don't need to have -- or have had -- any COVID-19 symptoms to be tested. Patient responsibility for testing and COVID-19 related visits are covered by many insurance plans. In-Network Insurance Providers are listed at LegacyER.com/Insurance. To determine specific plan coverage for COVID-19 related visits, patients are advised to contact their insurance company for guidance.



"Since the beginning of April, more than 100 antibody tests have shown up in the marketplace that are non-FDA authorized. Many of these COVID-19 tests have turned out not to be accurate nor approved via the FDA's EUA process. Many give patients false positives - meaning that the patient is told that they have COVID-19 antibodies when they actually don't. This is the exact reason why Legacy ER & Urgent Care delayed our antibody testing. The safety of patients is our number one priority. We waited for the FDA to issue an EUA," said Jay Woody, MD, FACEP, chief medical officer of Intuitive Health and a co-founder of Legacy ER & Urgent Care.



"The problem with the hundred or so COVID-19 antibody tests in the market right now is that they are not FDA EUA approved so the validity of the results is questionable," Woody said. "Many of these unapproved tests involve a finger prick with results in 15 minutes. Our test takes two to five days to receive results. While we understand the public's desire to have a test with quick results, we make sure that any COVID-19 tests we provide, we can trust their results."



On Sunday, CNN reported that the FDA said in a statement, "FDA will continue to consider the risks and benefits of our policies as the emergency evolves and adjust as necessary. FDA is constantly evaluating whether our policy needs to change based on new information to protect the public health."



The COVID-19 antibody test is available every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. While no appointments are necessary to receive testing, new patients are encouraged to pre-register online. Each Legacy ER & Urgent Care facility remains open, safe and clean for all patients. To answer additional questions about Legacy ER & Urgent Care's procedures regarding COVID-19, visit them online.

ABOUT LEGACY ER & URGENT CARE

Legacy ER & Urgent Care is a combined emergency room and urgent-care center under one roof. The patient-centered retail-care model is built on a proven business system focused on concierge-level customer service and transparency. Each location has on-site lab equipment, a radiology suite with X-ray and multislice CT scanners and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Every patient is seen by an ER-trained physician. Patients only pay for the care they need, as objective criteria determine whether emergency or urgent care is required. This proven model establishes a cost-effective, personal and time-efficient way to deliver high-quality medical services at the appropriate cost, garnering long-term patient loyalty. Legacy ER & Urgent Care currently operates six locations in North Texas, in Allen, Coppell, East Frisco, West Frisco, McKinney and North Richland Hills. Legacy ER & Urgent Care is an Intuitive Health company. For more information, visit LegacyER.com, follow the company's blog, or follow them on social media on Facebook and Instagram.

