The global pulp market size is expected to grow by 38.82 MT during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The increased consumption of chemical wood pulp is expected to be one of the key drivers for the growth of the market in focus. Chemical wood pulp is a lignocellulosic fibrous material, which is produced by separating cellulose fibers from wood. Chemical wood pulp helps to produce high-quality paper. The semi-chemical pulping process makes neutral solutions that are used to cook the wood chips. This process makes use of sodium sulfite, sodium hydroxide, and sodium carbonate solution. This is done through different methods like sulfite kraft and semi-chemical pulping methods. The price of the semi-chemical wood pulp is lower than other chemical methods. This method makes the fiber very strong and improves the quality of the pulp. Semi-chemical wood pulping is used for manufacturing tissue, fine paper, cartons, magazines, and paperboards. Thus, the increased consumption of such chemical wood pulp will drive the growth of the market.



As per Technavio, the rising demand for corrugated packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Pulp Market: Rising Demand for Corrugated Packaging

With the increasing demand for packaging in key end-use sectors such as food and beverage, electrical and electronics, and e-commerce industries, demand for corrugated boxes and cartons is anticipated to experience a significant increase. The key growth factor in the global market for paper packaging is the low-cost and optimum safety features of corrugated boxes and cartons. In addition, these boxes are environmentally friendly as they are manufactured without any harmful chemicals and can be readily reused. Pulp is one of the most extensively used materials in the production of corrugated packaging. Hence, the rising demand for corrugated packaging is expected to drive the growth of the market.

"Factors such as the increasing use of fluffy pulp, and the rising usage of wood pulp in flushable wipes will have a significant impact on the growth of the pulp market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.





Pulp Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the pulp market by application (printing and writing paper, tissue paper, specialty paper, packaging paper, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North America region led the pulp market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the strong demand for paper and paper products, which is expected to fuel the demand for pulp in the region.



