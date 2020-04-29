The global baghouse filters market is poised to grow by USD 294.98 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Baghouse Filters Market Analysis Report by Type (Shaker baghouse filters, Reverse air baghouse filters, and Pulse jet baghouse filters), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising popularity of hybrid electrostatic filters. In addition, the rise in the number of stringent emission control regulations is anticipated to boost the growth of the baghouse filters market.

One of the latest trends being witnessed in the market is the growing popularity of hybrid electrostatic filters. The manufacture of hybrid filters involves the use of bag filters and electrostatic precipitators (ESPs). Hybrid filters are extensively used in a system to gather maximum amount of dust particles, including both large and small particles by enabling the ESP. Furthermore, hybrid filters are preferred over other fabric filters and ESPs as it corresponds to lower emission of harmful gases. Consequently, the demand for hybrid filters is increasing, which in turn, is propelling the adoption of baghouse filters. Thus, the rising popularity of hybrid electrostatic filters is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Baghouse Filters Market Companies:

AGET Manufacturing Co.

AGET Manufacturing Co. operates the business under various segments such as Filters, DUSTKOP Industrial Dust Collectors, and MISTKOP Industrial Mist Collectors. The company offers DUSTKOP systems. They also manufacture dust collection systems ranging from 1/3 HP to 75 HP.

Aircon Corp.

Aircon Corp. offers products through the following business units: Filters, Cyclones, Equipment, Components, and Steel Fabrication. The company offers a range of shaker baghouse filters, compressed air baghouse filters, and reverse air baghouse filters.

Airex Industries Inc.

Airex Industries Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Dust Collector, Dust Collector Accessory, Environmental Control Solution, Air Handling Unit, Industrial Blower, Thermal Process, and Energy Recovery Solution. The company offers Cyclopulse, which is a baghouse dust collector.

Amerair Industries LLC

Amerair Industries LLC offers products through the following business segments: Dry Filtration Baghouses, Circulating Dry Scrubbers, Dry Injection Scrubbing Systems, Activated Carbon Injection Systems, and Others. The company offers reverse air baghouses, mechanical shaker baghouses, and more.

CECO Environmental Corp.

CECO Environmental Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company offers Flex-Kleen brand CT Series High Pressure/High Vacuum Dust Collecting System.

Baghouse Filters Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Shaker baghouse filters

Reverse air baghouse filters

Pulse jet baghouse filters

Baghouse Filters Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

