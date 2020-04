Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 5.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005803/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Whitney Moorman Reputation Management Leader

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com



Analyst:

Tom Martineau Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

317-810-3759

Tom.Martineau@allegion.com