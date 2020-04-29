Aurwest Resources Corporation Announces Reliance Upon Interim Financial Statements and MD&A Filing Exemption

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / Aurwest Resources Corporation (CSE:AWR) (the "Company") would like to provide an update on the status of the filing of interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the nine months ended February 28, 2020.

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") issued a notice stating that securities regulators will be providing coordinated relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made on or prior to June 1, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has enacted BC Instrument 51-515 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("BCSC 51-515").

The Company will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to BCSC 51-515 in respect to the following provisions:

the requirement to file interim financial statements for the nine month period ended February 28, 2020 (the "Interim Financial Statements") within 60 days of the Company's third quarter as required by section 4.4(b) of NI 51-102;

the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the "Interim MD&A") for the period covered by the Interim Financial Statements within 60 days of the Company's third quarter as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102;

the requirement to file certifications of the Interim Financial Statements (the "Certificates" and together with the Interim Financial Statements, the "Interim Filings") pursuant to section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its condensed interim financial statements for the period ended November 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through Company press releases.

The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to file the Interim Filings on or before June 14, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF AURWEST RESOURCES CORPORATION

Colin Christensen

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information please contact:

Colin Christensen

Telephone: (403) 483-8363

Email: colinc8@telus.net

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior mining/exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal properties in North America. The Company currently holds a 100% interest in the Stellar Project, located approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Houston, British Columbia. The Stellar project covers approximately 18,491 ha bordering the eastern, western and, perhaps most importantly, the northern interpreted extension of M3 Metals; Stars porphyry copper-gold-silver-moly discovery.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with the applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

