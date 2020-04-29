Phase 1 Clinical Study Remains on Track for Q4 2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) -NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a biotech company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases, today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Paul Brennan, NervGen's President & CEO, stated, "2019 was an important year for NervGen during which we completed our Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and prepared our Investigational New Drug Application for our lead program, NVG-291. Since year-end 2019, we have refined our development program for NVG-291 and continue to generate encouraging preclinical data to support our programs to bring life-changing hope to many people suffering from nerve damage, such as that experienced in spinal cord injury or in neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis ("MS") and Alzheimer's disease ("AD"). Importantly, we have taken action to minimize the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 on our ongoing programs. We remain committed to our previous guidance that we intend to initiate our Phase 1 study in the fourth quarter of this year, Phase 2 trials in spinal cord injuries and MS in the second half of 2021, and to publish preclinical data in Alzheimer's disease in 2021, subject to further impact by the COVID-19 pandemic on our suppliers' operations, FDA review and financing."

Mr. Brennan continued, "NervGen's core technology, NVG-291, targets a novel receptor called protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma ("PTP sigma"). PTP sigma is present in the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system and the receptor plays a key role when there is nerve damage. Preclinical testing has shown that inhibition of the PTP sigma receptor promotes the regeneration of damaged nerves, increases plasticity and stimulates remyelination in animal models. Numerous peer-reviewed studies based on preclinical animal models have also shown functional benefits of PTP sigma inhibition in models of spinal cord injury, MS, peripheral nerve injury and cardiac ischemia. Based on these exciting observations, we are focusing our development efforts towards the clinical development of NVG-291 for MS and spinal cord injuries, both sub-acute and chronic. At the same time, we are advancing our research for a solution for Alzheimer's disease and exploring other neurodegenerative applications."

Operational Highlights for 2019

We appointed several key members of our senior management team, including Paul Brennan, as President & CEO, Lloyd Mackenzie in the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer, Amy Franke as Vice President, Clinical Operations and, subsequent to year-end, Bill Adams as Chief Financial Officer.

On March 13, we completed the IPO of 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,000. The Common Shares commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 15, the OTCQB on May 3 and the OTCQX on June 10.

On April 24, we announced the issuance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of two new patents protecting the development and commercialization of PTP targeted therapies for heart diseases and injury, and for root avulsion involving injuries to the peripheral nerve system.

On May 1, we closed a non-brokered private placement which consisted of the issuance of 350,000 Common Shares at a price of $1.00 per Common Share and 300,000 Common Shares at a price of $1.30 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $740,000.

On June 26, we announced our goal to develop our technology beyond spinal cord injury to include MS. We intend to conduct our Phase 2 trials in MS in parallel with our clinical trials in SCI.

On October 28, we announced a research initiative to advance our technology platform to generate new treatments in AD; this includes consulting with AD experts to generate a research and development program for AD, and targeting business development efforts to AD. We intend to release preclinical data in AD models in 2021.

On November 21, we issued 1,500,000 Common Shares to our drug manufacturing partner, CSBio. The Common Shares were issued at a fair value of US$1.00 (CA$1.3231 equivalent) per Common Share for a fair value of US$1,500,000. This issuance reflected the initial deposit of a US$3,000,000 order from CSBio for NVG-291 to be used for our clinical development programs. No cash proceeds were raised from the transaction.

Financial Highlights

Cash and Investments: NervGen had cash and investments of $4.1 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $2.5 million as of December 31, 2018. The cash burn for the year ended December 31, 2019 from operating activities was approximately $8.2 million. This was offset by $9.8 million in net proceeds from financing during the year.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $1.8 million and $6.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to $0.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively, in the similar periods in 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher preclinical, clinical and stock-based compensation costs including chemistry, manufacturing and control work, drug formulation development, non-GMP and GMP manufacturing costs and IND enabling studies for NVG-291, as well as related consulting expenses.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $1.1 million and $3.4 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to $0.3 million and $0.6 million, respectively, in the similar periods in 2018. The increase was primarily due to increased salaries, corporate communications, legal fees and investor relations activities related to becoming a public company, along with the engagement of specialist consultants and other related advisors, as well as business development activities.

Net Loss: For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net loss, which included $1.5 million of non-cash expenses, was $9.8 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted Common Share. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net loss, which included minimal non-cash expenses, was $1.4 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted Common Share. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, net loss, was $2.9 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted Common Share compared to $0.8 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted Common Share for the comparable period in 2018.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing drugs for the treatment of spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease. NervGen's platform technology targets protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma ("PTP sigma"), a neural receptor that impedes nerve repair. Inhibition of the PTP sigma receptor has been shown to promote regeneration and remyelination of damaged nerves, as well as improvement of nerve function in animal models for various medical conditions.

