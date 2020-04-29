Professional Holding Corp. Announces Plans to Release First-Quarter Financial Results May 15, 2020

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD), the parent company of Professional Bank, today announced that it plans to release its first-quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, May 15, 2020.

In its announcement, the Company stated that it plans to initiate conference calls regarding its quarterly performance beginning with the release of second-quarter earnings in August 2020.

About Professional Holding Corp. and Professional Bank:

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD), is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, other professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Bank currently operates through a network of five banking centers and four loan production offices in the Miami Metropolitan Statistical Area, as well as its Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com.

