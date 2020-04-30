SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on 3D Modeling Procurement for pre-order. The report on 3D Modeling procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global supply market, which includes a complete picture of the supply market and analysis of the category from the perspective of both buyers and suppliers.

According to our experts, suppliers are investing in automation technologies such as AI, robotics, machine learning and big data to optimize their business operations and offer new services to their customers. They are introducing self-service tools such as virtual agents in their customer service ecosystem to reduce the time and costs incurred by customers to resolve an issue.

3D Modeling Procurement Risks

Service providers depend on their personnel's expertise and business acumen to achieve high business growth. Competition for acquiring experienced professionals is extremely high in the market. They need to incorporate effective measures to retain talent as well as implement succession planning strategies.

Service providers are subject to E&O claims, due to the failure to correctly offer professional services as agreed in the contract. If such claims made by the client are found to be true, then they can result in financial penalties.

3D Modeling Procurement Best Practices

Buyers should engage with suppliers who are involved in vertical integration to reduce supply chain-related bottlenecks.

Buyers of fuels must adopt a regional sourcing model to obtain the benefits of reduced logistics costs, reduced inventory costs, and lower turnaround times.

Key Questions Answered in this 3D Modeling Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the 3D Modeling market?

What is the correct price to pay for 3D Modeling? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for 3D Modeling suppliers market?

Who are the top 3D Modeling suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in 3D Modeling market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce 3D Modeling procurement cost?

What are the best practices for 3D Modeling procurement and what are the potential risks?

