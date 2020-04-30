Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA) announces the publication of its 2019 Universal registration document (Document d'enregistrement universel 2019), approved by the French Financial Markets Authority, on April 29, 2020, under number R. 20-006.

The 2019 Universal registration document includes notably:

the annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019;

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance; and

the 2019 statement of non-financial performance (Déclaration de performance extra-financière DPEF), as well as the Independent Supervisory Body's Report thereon.

The French and English versions of the 2019 Universal registration document are available on Verallia's website (www.verallia.com), in the Investors section under "Regulated information" and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The 2019 Universal registration document is also available at Verallia's registered office: 31 Place des Corolles, Tour Carpe Diem, Esplanade Nord, 92400 Courbevoie.

About Verallia Verallia is the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, and offers innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions.

The Group posted €2.6 billion in revenue and produced 16 billion bottles and jars in 2019. Verallia employs around 10,000 people and comprises 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable. For more information: www.verallia.com

