Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (Paris:FDJ) (FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, announces the release of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD).

The URD was registered by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 29 April 2020, under number R.20-005. It can be viewed and downloaded in the Investors section of the FDJ website (https://www.groupefdj.com/en/investors/our-publications.html) and on the AMF website. It will also be available on request at FDJ's registered office as soon as health conditions permit.

Further to its press release dated 21 April 2020, FDJ announces that, as of the date of registration of the URD and in view of the ongoing health crisis, the outlook and objectives for 2020-2025, as presented in the Registration Document approved by the AMF on 17 October 2019 under number I.19-035, have been suspended. However, FDJ confirms its target payout ratio of 80% of its consolidated net income for the financial years 2020-2025, subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting.

In this context, the company has also decided to postpone the implementation of a long-term incentive plan for senior executives until 2021. In addition, Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of FDJ, and Charles Lantieri, Deputy CEO, have proposed to reduce their fixed annual compensation by one month, in order to join the solidarity action to which FDJ employees have contributed by donating more than 1,400 days of leave to the "Tous unis contre le virus" alliance and other charities supported by the FDJ Corporate Foundation.

The URD also includes the description of the share buyback programme, as well as the addition of a section devoted to health/epidemic risk in Chapter 3 Risk factors.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is included in the SBF 120 and STOXX Europe 600 indices.

For further information, www.groupefdj.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005978/en/

Contacts:

Media relations

+33 (0)1 41 10 33 82 servicedepresse@lfdj.com

Investor relations

+33 (0) 1 41 04 19 74 invest@lfdj.com