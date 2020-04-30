Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Second convocation to the extraordinary general meeting of 18 May 2020

As the required quorum of presence was not reached at the extraordinary general meeting of 29 April 2020, the shareholders of Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv are invited to attend a second extraordinary general meeting as at 18 May 2020, which shall deliberate and decide validly about the same agenda.
Attachment
- Second convocation extraordinary general meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d1019aa1-2055-4850-b740-142b7b63c94b)
