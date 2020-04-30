Sonoco Products Company: Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Paperboard Prices in Europe

BRUSSELS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. today announced that it will introduce a price surcharge of €50 per tonne on all recycled paperboard grades sold in the Company's Central European regions. The price change is effective with shipments on or after the 15th May, 2020.



"The increase is in direct response to the rapidly escalating cost and limited availability of waste paper currently seen across Europe due to the current economic weakness. The surcharge mechanism will be used to recover these unprecedented spikes in cost and will be adjusted as the situation evolves." said Phil Woolley, Director - Paper Europe.

Sonoco Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly-owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 29 tubes and cores plants and five paperboard mills in Europe.