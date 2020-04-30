World High Life PLC Announces Issue of Equity

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / World High Life Plc (LSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) announces that the Company has issued 960,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in settlement of fees to certain advisors (including George St-Pierre Enterprises Inc.) of the Company in lieu of cash at a price per share of 10p.

The Company has also issued a further 2,231,650 Ordinary Shares in lieu of cash in respect of outstanding debt repayments at a price per share of 10p.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares are expected to commence, on 6 May 2020.

Following this issue, the Company's has 145,600,730 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 145,600,730 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Love Hemp

Love Hemp is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers and has more than 40 product lines, comprising oils, sprays and vapes and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 1,200 stores in the UK, including leading brands such as Ocado, Holland & Barrett and WH Smith.

About World High Life

World High Life was established by the founders of Supreme Cannabis (TSX: FIRE), and 1933 Industries (CSE: TGIF), both companies at the forefront of the legalized cannabis industry. LIFE was established to take advantage of the huge opportunities available in the UK and European legal cannabis space, which is set to be the largest in the world within five years.

