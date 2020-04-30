Medicover: Interim Report January-March 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue increased by 19.6% to €238.8m (€199.7m). Organic revenue grew by 5.8%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was €6.4m (€11.3m), representing an operating margin of 2.7% (5.6%).

Net result amounted to €-2.5m (€6.9m), which represents a net result margin of -1.0% (3.4%).

EBITDA increased by 5.6% to €29.0m (€27.5m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12.2% (13.8%).

EBITDAaL was €16.8m (€18.5m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 7.0% (9.2%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €36.5m (€24.1m).

Basic/diluted loss per share were €-0.006 (earnings €0.046).

Covid-19 pandemic has a significant impact on operating performance.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Variance FY 2019 Revenue 238.8 199.7 20% 844.4 Operating profit (EBIT) 6.4 11.3 -43% 46.5 Operating profit margin 2.7% 5.6%

5.5% Net result -2.5 6.9 -136% 24.7 Net result margin -1.0% 3.4%

2.9% Basic/diluted earnings/(loss) per share, € -0.006 0.046 -113% 0.168









EBITDA 29.0 27.5 6% 120.7 EBITDA margin 12.2% 13.8%

14.3% EBITDAaL 16.8 18.5 -9% 80.6 EBITDAaL margin 7.0% 9.2%

9.5% EBITA 8.9 12.5 -29% 53.7 EBITA margin 3.7% 6.3%

6.4%

Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures are available at www.medicover.com/financial-information. As from Q3 2019 margins (including margins of comparative figures) and growth rates have been calculated based on EUR whole figures instead of figures rounded in millions.

This is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below at 7.45 (CEST) on 30 April 2020. This interim report and other information about Medicover is available at medicover.com.

Contact information

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46-70-303-32-72

E-mail: hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities and laboratories and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2019, Medicover had revenue around €844 million and 28,800 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

