Original-Research: Achiko Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbHEinstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Achiko Ltd.Unternehmen: Achiko Ltd. ISIN: KYG0101M1024Anlass der Studie: Update Report Empfehlung: Buy seit: 30.04.2020 Kursziel: USD 1,20 (unverändert) Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: - Analyst: Peter HaslerPartnership for a COVID-19 test passport technology Achiko and TrustScan, a Singapore based technology start-up, have announced a partnership that will make TrustScan's patent-pending smartphone based COVID-19 test passport technology available for the Achiko Platform. In the partnership, Achiko will take the role of a logistics or execution partner for TrustScan, providing its users with a digital certificate on their smartphone whenever they take a COVID-19 test. By making COVID-19 test results valuable, people will be able to show a current and counterfeit protected version of their individual test results to hotels, workplaces or restaurants. In the future options, contact tracing options for users could be provided too, given concerns about data privacy will be solved. Beyond COVID-19, the technology provides for an infrastructure which can then be used for ticketing or healthcare, among other applications. Though the market potential could be significant, we have not included the revenue and earnings impacts in our forecasts yet, (i) for being on the conservative side with our forecasts, and (ii) for the shares of Achiko trading already below the intrinsic value of Achiko's existing asset portfolio, in our view. However, should the ambitious management expectations be confirmed over the coming months, we believe that further adjustments to our estimates become necessary. We reiterate our discounted cash flow entity model (primary valuation method) driven price target of USD 1.20 and our Buy rating for the shares of Achiko Ltd.Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/20633.pdfKontakt für Rückfragen Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA +49(89)74443558/ +49(152)31764553 peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.deübermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.