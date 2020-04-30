ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom adds e-signature solution SIGN.ME to its digital ecosystem 30-Apr-2020 / 10:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rostelecom adds e-signature solution SIGN.ME to its digital ecosystem ********************************************************************* Moscow, Russia - April 30, 2020 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX - RTS: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator today announces that it has acquired an interest in SIGN.ME, an e-signature platform developer, and will start to roll out the mobile e-signature service across its client base. The new solution fits organically into the company's digital ecosystem of services, just as the global shift to remote working has accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. SIGN.ME provides a processing service without requiring a token nor the installation of special software. The key business benefits of Rostelecom's solution include: ? access to a simple, convenient and intuitive signing experience for customers, without the need for special software or hardware and training; ? high level of security thanks to the use of high-end cryptographic tools compliant with key cyber security certifications; ? universal applicability and multiplatform capability to prevent the client from having to use special software while using it across devices; and ? additional functionality to streamline the e-signature processes across all business streams and systems. Anna Shumeiko, Senior Vice-President, the Chief of Staff of the President of Rostelecom: "The introduction of complimentary solutions to our digital services ecosystem is one of Rostelecom's strategic initiatives as we seek to meet the digital needs of our customers, i.e. families, business and the state. We understand the value of convenient digital solutions to our clients during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide online work solutions - this is a key reason behind introducing such a simple, universal and highly secure service such as SIGN.ME to our enormous client base. We believe that SIGN.ME has high growth potential, and we have as a result acquired a minority share of the entity and secured an option to further increase our participation to a controlling stake should the offering continue to succeed to penetrate the market." Timur Alexseev, Sales Director of SIGN.ME: "Our electronic signatures service has proved very successful in the corporate segment where remote interaction with clients and partners is crucial for business continuity. Our partnership with Rostelecom will provide a huge boost to the application of this technology across Russian businesses, making electronic signing a streamlined process, complied with legal regulations, simple and convenient for electronic transactions." Further information is available at https://www.company.rt.ru/en/ir/news_calendar/ [1]. * * * Rostelecom [2] is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia, it serves millions of households, the state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access to over 13.2 million users and pay-TV services to more than 10.4 million clients, over 5.6 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. In the twelve months of 2019, the Group generated RUB 337.4 billion of revenues, RUB 106.5 billion of OIBDA (31.6% of revenue) and RUB 16.5 billion of net income. The Group is the leading provider of telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centers and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position is confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom has been assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: ? Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors; ? The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations; ? the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network; ? the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the range of its services and their pricing; ? the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices; ? the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of the market segments within which the Company operates; ? economic outlook and industry trends; ? the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity; ? other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: ? risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes in global economic conditions; ? risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees and decisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchange controls relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies; ? risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels of profitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions, and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market; ? technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunications infrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies; ? other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the Company's Annual Report and the Company's other public filings. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements (which are made as of the date hereof) to reflect events or circumstances upon the annual report publication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws. 