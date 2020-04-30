HelloTalk, the world's largest language exchange app, releases over 70 free courses in six languages for COVID-19 education and launches online activities for those in isolation

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloTalk, a global language learning app and community, has released more than 70 free online courses in six languages (English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, and Spanish) for self-quarantined users to pick up a new language through the app. These courses are available to those living in all of Europe, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, and the United States.

While learning a foreign language at home, users are also able to participate in various online campaigns through a public feed within the app. This feed, called Moments, is similar to Twitter but for language learning topics. Users from over 150 countries post hundreds of thousands of language related questions, daily routines, cultural explorations, travel notes, and more.

Moment posts have seen a surge in activity since the COVID-19 outbreak, with engagement rate growing by 45% in April. The feed has become both an outlet to voice everyday challenges as well as a source of inspiration and community. Thousands of Japanese members are sharing photos and information about the current Cherry Blossom Festival, which is typically a popular time for foreigners to visit the country. Users from all over the world are using Moments as a way to find new partners for the online game.

Additionally, HelloTalk has launched a "Quarantine at Home" campaign to encourage users worldwide to tell each other about their lives in isolation. The goal is to share tips on making the process manageable and promote a sense of togetherness in these uncertain times. Users from over 120 countries have participated, with the highest percentage originating from the US (16%), Russia (11%), Japan (9%) and Italy (6%).

About HelloTalk, Ltd.

Launched in 2012 by Zackery Ngai, HelloTalk is one of the world's largest language learning and cross-cultural exchange apps. The service is used by 20 million users in nearly 200 countries to learn languages by communicating with each other. HelloTalk uses a proprietary algorithm to best match language partners who are studying each other's native language, which is called a "language exchange." More than 150 languages are supported, such as Chinese, English, Japanese, French, Korean, German, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Thai, and Hindi.