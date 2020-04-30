Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
30.04.20
09:50 Uhr
5,910 Euro
-0,075
-1,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9635,99011:45
5,9705,98311:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2020 | 11:17
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordea Bank Abp.: Amendment of final terms for warrants with DAX as underlying asset

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined that there has been a manifest error in the final terms for the instruments listed below. The issuer hereby uses its right under Condition 18 in the issuer's prospectus for warrants & certificates (the relevant prospectus is stated in the final terms for the instrument), to amend the final terms in order to correct such manifest error. The errors consist of the Multiplier being incorrectly stated to be 0.01 and the Reference Source to be Deutsche Börse for the purpose of determining the Closing Price on the Expiration Date. In order to correct this manifest error, the final terms will be restated as follows:

Multiplier: 1/150
Reference Source: Deutsche Börse (except for determining Closing Price on the Expiration Date, in which case the Reference Source shall be EUREX (if EUREX is available))

Save as corrected above, the final terms for the instruments remain unchanged.

List of instruments subject to the changed final terms:

Instrument NDA Isin
DAX0E13700NDS FI4000402656
DAX0E13900NDS FI4000402664
DAX0F12700NDS FI4000392436
DAX0F12900NDS FI4000392428
DAX0F13600NDS FI4000405162
DAX0F13800NDS FI4000405154
DAX0F13900NDS FI4000402680
DAX0F14100NDS FI4000402698
DAX0I14000NDS FI4000402706
DAX0I14200NDS FI4000402714
DAX0L11600NDS FI4000356993
DAX0L11700NDS FI4000359336
DAX0L11800NDS FI4000356985
DAX0L12000NDS FI4000359328
DAX0L12100NDS FI4000371414
DAX0L12200NDS FI4000359310
DAX0L12300NDS FI4000371406
DAX0L12500NDS FI4000371398
DAX0L12600NDS FI4000380977
DAX0L12700NDS FI4000374749
DAX0L12800NDS FI4000380969
DAX0L12900NDS FI4000374731
DAX0L13000NDS FI4000392402
DAX0L13100NDS FI4000380233
DAX0L13300NDS FI4000380225
DAX0L13700NDS FI4000405121
DAX0L13900NDS FI4000405113
DAX0L14100NDS FI4000402730
DAX0Q13200NDS FI4000402672
DAX0R11900NDS FI4000392451
DAX0R12100NDS FI4000392444
DAX0R12800NDS FI4000405188
DAX0R13000NDS FI4000405170
DAX0U12900NDS FI4000402722
DAX0X10100NDS FI4000356977
DAX0X10500NDS FI4000359294
DAX0X10800NDS FI4000359302
DAX0X11000NDS FI4000371372
DAX0X11300NDS FI4000371380
DAX0X11600NDS FI4000380944
DAX0X11700NDS FI4000374715
DAX0X11800NDS FI4000380951
DAX0X11900NDS FI4000374723
DAX0X12000NDS FI4000392410
DAX0X12100NDS FI4000380209
DAX0X12300NDS FI4000380217
DAX0X12700NDS FI4000405147
DAX0X12900NDS FI4000405139
DAX0X13100NDS FI4000402748
DAX1F13900NDS FI4000402755
DAX1F14100NDS FI4000402763
DAX1F14300NDS FI4000402771
DAX1L13800NDS FI4000402813
DAX1L14000NDS FI4000402821
DAX1L14200NDS FI4000402839
DAX1L14400NDS FI4000402847
DAX1R12700NDS FI4000402805
DAX1R12900NDS FI4000402797
DAX1R13100NDS FI4000402789
DAX1X12600NDS FI4000402888
DAX1X12800NDS FI4000402870
DAX1X13000NDS FI4000402862
DAX1X13200NDS FI4000402854

Attachment

  • Exchange announcement DAX Warrants (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/12eaac14-048c-494a-9b94-c6d04cc3109b)
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)