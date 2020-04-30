Anzeige
WKN: A0DCXA ISIN: DE000A0DCXA0  
Lang & Schwarz
30.04.20
11:41 Uhr
91,83 Euro
+0,20
+0,22 %
30.04.2020 | 11:28
DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

London, April 30

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: EFSF

Guarantor (if any): several Eurozone member states

ISIN: EU000A1G0EB6

Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 5bn

Description: Tap,fixed rate, due 26 January 2027



Offer price: 104.717%

Other offer terms: Payment 17 March 2020, Listing

Luxembourg stock exchange

Exchange, denominations:1k

Maturity 26th of January 2027

Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Credit Agricole CIB
Goldman Sachs International



Stabilisation period commences 10th of March 2020 2016

Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

