PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2019 30-Apr-2020 / 12:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2019 April 30, 2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) has published Annual Report for 2019 which meets the requirements of Russian and international regulators and the London Stock Exchange listing rules. The 2019 Annual Report can be downloaded from NCSP Group's website: http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/annual_reports/ [1] About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe in terms of cargo turnover in 2019. NCSP shares are traded on Russia's Moscow Exchange (ticker: NMTP) and on the London Stock Exchange in the form of GDRs (ticker: NCSP). NCSP Group cargo turnover in 2019 totaled 142,5 million tones. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2019 totaled USD $866,4 million. NCSP Group consolidates the following companies: PJSC NCSP, LLC PTP, JSC Novorossiysk shiprepair yard, JSC FNCSP, JSC NLE, IPP Ltd, LLC Baltic Stevedore Company and LLC SFP. For more information, please contact: MSidorov@ncsp.com Attachment Document title: NCSP Group Annual Report 2019 Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=REQQGCEJNR [2] ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: ACS TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 61325 EQS News ID: 1033751 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=737463fe32b6d06b40b22d20a326c38c&application_id=1033751&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=00f6711496d110db5da2de9e1e538699&application_id=1033751&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 30, 2020 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)