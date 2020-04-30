Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Directorate Change 30-Apr-2020 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Company announces that at its Board meeting on 28 April 2020 Chris Rogers stood down as Senior Independent Director ("SID") and Pete Redfern was appointed his successor as SID, with effect from the close of business that day. As announced on 28 April 2020, Chris Rogers was re-elected a Director of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held that day and he remains a Non-executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Enquiries: Robin Miller - General Counsel & Company Secretary T: +44 (0)1604 503774 E: robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 61330 EQS News ID: 1033787 End of Announcement EQS News Service

