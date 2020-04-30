New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, and Numuni, Inc. ("Numuni"), an innovative digital media monetization platform, are pleased to announce that the integration of Blockchain technology, a key revenue generating phase, has begun.



Harnessing the computation power of 100's, 1000's or 10's of thousands of computers is a commodity that commands a premium price. Numuni's platform of distributed computing allows, at its most basic level, the company to mine blockchain based assets. Expanding on this, Numuni is developing a marketplace to allow the 'renting' of this processing power to research institutes, CGI production companies, cryptocurrency mining and more.

A recent report released by Statista shows that the U.S public cloud services market is over $250 billion dollars in size and expected to exceed $350 billion by 2022. While this growth rate is phenomenal, there is a vast amount of computational resource left idle. A webserver sits idle between page requests, a desktop PC uses near 0% of the CPU/GPU while reading emails, all this computational power is going to waste, that is what Numuni is tapping in to.

The Numuni client platform will be made available across a wide variety of OS's with an estimated $2 per machine per month revenue. By using the platform, depending on the digital partner website, users may have access to ad-free browsing, expanded or previously 'pay only' sections of a website and more. While websites may initially be the driving force, the gaming market is massive and provides a lucrative opportunity to reduce/eliminate ad's for the player while increasing revenues for the publisher and providing Numuni with additional saleable computation power.

Numuni CEO Robert Reynolds said "Our platform, unlike others that you may be familiar with (Seti@home, Folding@home, etc.) is designed from the ground up with near limitless adaptability. Feedback from our over 6,000 beta installs has allowed the rapid shift from Phase 1 to Phase 2. The team at Numuni is excited to switch gears from strict R&D to a production environment generating revenues internally via mining and externally via computational resource contracts. "

Carl Grant CEO of Sun Kissed, commented "As discussed by Robert Reynolds, the Numuni platform brings massive computational power within easy reach for many institutions, companies and individuals. This puts Sun Kissed and Numuni at the forefront of the next wave in the computer science field."

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

About Numuni

Numuni is a technology platform that aims to disrupt the digital marketplace for paid content by making use of the vast amount of unused computing resource that personal computer desktops have. By working with the world's largest media publication companies, Numuni will tap into their user base, achieving massive distributed super computing power. This system will revolutionize the market, allowing for true, on-demand, scalable computational power for sale on the Numuni marketplace.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

