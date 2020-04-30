Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"), is pleased to confirm the appointment of John Armstrong to the role of esports betting advisor.

Mr Armstrong is recognized as a thought leader in the esports space having enjoyed a storied career and built a significant following of over 50,000 members in his Esports Business group and Global Esports and Gaming Network.

Mr Armstrong has over 25 years in the tech industry and 20 years in the mobile content/games, video games, esports and gambling industries. Working with companies across sports and media he has collaborated on agreements with sports clubs including from the English Premier League to TV, Movie and Music Studios establishing expertise to define the state-of-the-art esports betting vertical under the two-token economy supported by the Fandom Esports Platform with BLAZE blockchain security.

Mr Armstrong's focus in recent years has been esports where he has worked as a bridge to endemic and non-endemic brands for esports organizations and companies to facilitate investment, sponsorship and general business synergies to monetize the all-ages esports vertical.

John Armstrong, incoming esports betting advisor, comments, "I'm really looking forward to helping Fandom Esports create a unique esports betting platform by utilizing my global database of betting professionals and companies whilst at the same time assessing potential M&A opportunities that may arise."

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure. Using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

