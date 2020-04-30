Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate Change 30-Apr-2020 / 11:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') Directorate change 30 April 2020 In accordance with paragraph 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules, DMGT announces that JP Rangaswami, Independent Non-Executive Director, was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Admiral Group plc with effect from 29 April 2020. There is no further information, which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority. Name and contact number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House 2 Derry Street London W8 5TT www.dmgt.com [1] Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: BOA TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 61347 EQS News ID: 1033869 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=919a76601535b4b3b210f49d7a6dd9db&application_id=1033869&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

