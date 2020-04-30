Kemira Oyj: Kemira has received a sufficient majority of votes for the approval of Annual General Meeting proposals at the AGM on May 5, 2020

Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

April 30, 2020 at 2.00 pm (CET+1)

Kemira has received a sufficient majority of votes for the approval of Annual General Meeting proposals at the AGM on May 5, 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Kemira Oyj will be held on May 5, 2020 at 10.00 am at Hotel Kämp's Symposion, Kluuvikatu 4B, Helsinki, Finland. Special arrangements will be followed at the meeting relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kemira follows the orders given by the Finnish authorities and the meeting can only be held if the number of participants at the meeting is so low that it is in compliance with the orders given by the Finnish authorities.

To ensure the decision-making process and to shorten the length of the meeting, Kemira Oyj confirms that, based on received proxies and voting instructions, it has received a sufficient majority of votes to support the proposals on the Annual General Meeting agenda on May 5, 2020. The total votes of the shares presented by the shareholders that vote for the proposals represent more than two-thirds of the registered participants' votes at the Annual General Meeting. Therefore, decisions on items on the meeting agenda can be made in accordance with the proposals.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders, who have registered to participate in the Annual General Meeting, are strongly encouraged to follow the meeting remotely through a live webcast. A shareholder who chooses to follow the meeting through a live webcast will not be recorded as a participant in the meeting. Accordingly, such shareholders will not have the possibility to address the meeting or participate in any vote. Shareholders may, however, submit questions related to the matters on the agenda by May 4, 2020 at 4.00 p.m. at the latest by email: legal@kemira.com .

A shareholder, who has registered to participate in the Annual General Meeting, wishing to follow the meeting remotely through the live webcast, shall order the link to the live webcast of the meeting. To order the link, shareholders will need verified user access codes or mobile bank access codes provided by a Finnish bank. The link can be ordered from the following booking form: Link to the form

The link to the booking form is also available at the company's website at www.kemira.com > Company > Investors > Corporate governance > Annual General Meeting > Annual General Meeting 2020.

For more information, please contact:





Kemira Oyj

Jukka Hakkila, Group General Counsel

Tel. +358 40 544 2303



Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709





Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com