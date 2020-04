Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Mining Q1 2020 Conference Call and Webcast on May 7, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") will release its Q1 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Q1 2020 results and the outlook on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).



Conference call and webcast details as follows:

When:



Dial-in:



Conference ID:



Webcast: Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET



Toll-Free +1 (866) 221-1882 or +1 (470) 495-9179 (International)



6645598



The live webcast can be accessed on Calibre's website, www.calibremining.com (http://www.calibremining.com),

under Investors and Events and Media ( link here (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sck27ggx)).

Replay:





Conference ID: The conference call replay will be accessible for two weeks after the call by dialing

Toll-Free +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International)



6645598

Presentation slides which accompany the conference call can be accessed at www.calibremining.com (http://www.calibremining.com) under Investors and Presentations section of the Calibre website ( link here (https://calibremining.com/investors/presentations/)).

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.

