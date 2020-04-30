Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West Announces Closing of Debenture Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV:BUS)(OTC PINK:GWTNF) ("Grande West" or the "Company"), a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, announces today that, further to its news releases dated March 9, 2020 and March 20, 2020, it has completed its private placement (the "Offering") of 1,750 Debenture units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately $1.75 million.

Each Unit was sold at an offering price of $980.00 per Unit and consists of one 10.0% unsecured convertible debenture of the Company in the principal amount of $1,000 (each, a "Debenture") with interest payable upon maturity being 12 months from the date the Debentures are issued, and 600 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") expiring 12 months after the date of issuance of such Warrants. The Debentures will be repaid in cash at maturity. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.38 per Warrant Share at any time up to 12 months following the closing date of the Offering, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company paid a 0.5% corporate finance fee in connection with a portion of the Offering.

The Company will use the proceeds for general working capital and to fund contract requirements for recently received Vicinity bus orders.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending on July 21, 2020.

Due to insider participation in the private placement, it is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The participation is exempt from the need to obtain minority shareholder approval and a formal valuation on the basis that the Company's shares trade only on the TSX Venture Exchange and insider participation is less than 25% of the Issuer's market capital.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Grande West's expectations include uncertainties relating to the receipt of final approval from the TSX-V; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Grande West's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Grande West's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Grande West assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

