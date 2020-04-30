Anzeige
WKN: 529496 ISIN: US0595201064 Ticker-Symbol: G4RA 
Frankfurt
30.04.20
08:04 Uhr
16,300 Euro
+0,800
+5,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
ACCESSWIRE
30.04.2020
Banco de Chile Announces BCH Files 2019 20F Annual Report

BCH Files 2019 20F Annual Report

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found at Banco de Chile's website, www.bancochile.cl, under Investor Relations. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco de Chile's 2019 Form 20-F, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Banco de Chile's Investor Relations Office, at ir@bancochile.cl.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply.

For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Banco de Chile



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/587743/Banco-de-Chile-Announces-BCH-Files-2019-20F-Annual-Report

