Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889287 ISIN: FR0000051807 Ticker-Symbol: RCF 
Tradegate
30.04.20
13:07 Uhr
201,80 Euro
-5,90
-2,84 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
201,90202,7013:17
202,20202,4013:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE201,80-2,84 %