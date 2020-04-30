The annual international Best Places To Work program recognizes leading employers around the world and provides employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization.?

For the third consecutive year, Teleperformance Albania, a subsidiary of the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, was honored for its exceptional workplace environment that the employees value highly. In the employee satisfaction survey, 96% of the employees would recommend the company while 93% indicated that they are proud to work for the organization.

"Teleperformance in Albania, and globally, is a people company and puts significant resources into the professional development and well-being of its employees. We are very pleased to be recognized for Best Place To Work Certification. The feedback provided by our employees as part of the evaluation process is always encouraging and valuable as we consider how to expand employee programs" said Diego Pisa, CEO of Teleperformance Albania.

"We are a company that believes in our people, inspires and motivates them. To do so, we push to create a great work environment, high job satisfaction and nurture their further development and growth. We want our people to feel proud that they belong in our team! We know that happy and satisfied people deliver outstanding performance and this is what we aim for! After being awarded: "Best Place to Work", we can have the chance to benchmark TP Albania to the worlds and Albania's most successful companies" said Odeta Melo, HR director for Teleperformance Albania.

"Teleperformance Albania succeeded in creating a culture that cares deeply about quality and wellbeing of the employees and embraces diverse backgrounds, transparency, and open communication as the foundation of HR innovationsaid Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Albania.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is a global HR certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization.

