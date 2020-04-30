Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of AGM

30 April 2020 For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company") held earlier today, 30 April 2020, all resolutions were passed. These were as follows:

1. To receive the accounts for the period ended 31 October 2019, together with the report of the directors and auditors.

2. To re-elect David Lenigas as a director.

3. To re-elect Robert Scott as a director.

4. To reappoint Jeffreys Henry LLP as auditors of the Company

5. To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration.

6. To approve the directors' remuneration report.

7. To authorise the directors to allot shares.

8. To dis-apply pre-emption rights.

9. To permit the Company to hold general meetings (other than its AGM) on 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 8 was decided as a poll vote, results are below:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % OF VOTES CAST VOTES AGAINST % OF VOTES CAST VOTES CAST IN TOTAL TOTAL VOTES CAST AS A % OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTES WITHHELD 8 5,828,651 93.5% 404,549 6.5% 6,233,200 32.1% 0

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 7 April 2020 on the Company's website at www.aaaplc.com.

