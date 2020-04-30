Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 29-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 263.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 270.91p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 263.81p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---