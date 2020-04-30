Kamil Sattar Becomes The Youngest Member Of Forbes Business Council In 2020

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs and leaders.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / At the age of 20, Kamil Sattar, Founder and CEO of E-commerce Mentoring, a Dropshipping mentoring and consultancy agency, has become the youngest member in 2020 to join Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organizations and invitation-only community for most successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Kamil Sattar was scoped and hand-picked to join Forbes business Councils by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience as an entrepreneur and proven industry expertise. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting businesses in the e-commerce industry, as well as personal and professional achievements and endorsements.

As a verified member, Kamil will have access to exclusive benefits, including a million-dollar network of industry leaders, personal brand building and publishing opportunities on Forbes, volume discounts on business services, and exclusive events.

Kamil Sattar will also be asked to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert advice in original business articles on Forbes and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other industry leaders. Finally, Kamil will benefit from exclusive access to hand-picked business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the VIP support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Miranda, VP of Forbes Councils and said, "We are excited to welcome Kamil Sattar to Forbes business council. Our team is the best at handpicking industry leaders for the council bringing the best industry brains together to create the best business content online, this space also builds meaningful relationships and access to more opportunities"

These are Kamil's feelings around this massive achievement "I am very honoured about this opportunity that has come into my life at such a young age; this motivates me to continue becoming the best leader in the e-commerce industry. I am deeply thankful to the team at Forbes Councils for handpicking me to be a verified member of their council, this will have a great impact on me and on the evolution of E-commerce Mentoring"

Kamil's team on his Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kamil.sattar or phone at +44 7711791180.

kamilsattar.com

SOURCE: Kamil Sattar

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587744/Kamil-Sattar-Becomes-The-Youngest-Member-Of-Forbes-Business-Council-In-2020