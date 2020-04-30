The shareholders of Feintool International Holding AG approved all proposals listed at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 April 2020.

At the Annual General Meeting of Feintool International Holding AG on 30 April 2020, the shareholders gave the nod to the annual report and annual financial statements for 2019. The proposed waiver of a dividend payment due to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis was also approved.

All Board of Directors members standing for re-election, namely Alexander von Witzleben, Norbert Indlekofer and Heinz Loosli, were confirmed in their positions. Dr Marcus Bollig and Christian Mäder were newly elected. Alexander von Witzleben was further confirmed as Chairman and member of the Remuneration Committee. Christian Mäder was voted to the Remuneration Committee.

The Board of Directors then appointed Christian Mäder as its Vice Chairman and delegated him (Chairman) and Alexander von Witzleben (member) to the Audit Committee.

Regarding these changes, Chairman Alexander von Witzleben said: "We would like to thank the resigning Board Members Dr Michael Soormann and Thomas Erb as representatives of our anchor shareholder, Artemis Holding AG, for their commitment and foresight. At the same time, Christian Mäder, as the new Artemis representative, and Marcus Bollig, as a proven specialist in new drive technologies, two experts have joined the Board. With them the Board of Directors is strongly positioned for future mobility changes".

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in the field of fineblanking. This technology is characterized by cost-effectiveness, highest quality and productivity. As a driver of innovation, we continually expand the horizons of fineblanking and develop intelligent solutions to meet the requirements of our customers: either fineblanking systems with innovative tools or the complete production of precise fineblanked, formed and stamped electro lamination components in high outputs for demanding industrial applications. The processes used support the trends in the automotive industry. Feintool acts as a project and development partner in the areas of lightweight construction/sustainability, module variations/platforms and alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric drives. The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, owns its production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and Japan, always making sure to be geographically close to its customers. Around 2,600 employees and over 80 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool customers.



