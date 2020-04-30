Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905428 ISIN: CH0009320091 Ticker-Symbol: FTO 
Lang & Schwarz
30.04.20
15:36 Uhr
44,900 Euro
-1,150
-2,50 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,65045,15015:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG44,900-2,50 %