MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the company that introduced the industry's first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, today announced that it has acquired incapptic Connect, a leader in mobile automation app release software based in Berlin, Germany and Warsaw, Poland, to accelerate the mobile app release journey for enterprise customers. MobileIron's unified endpoint management (UEM) platform integrates with incapptic Connect software to help customers quickly develop, deploy and secure in-house business apps, resulting in increased productivity and business innovation.

Native line of business apps are an essential component of organizations' digital workplace strategies. To stay competitive, CIOs, CDOs and Lines of Business across all industries are developing purpose-built apps to achieve key business outcomes and create great digital experiences for their employees. But today's corporate app release process is complicated, often involving third party contractors, multiple internal reviews, and approvals required by app stores. That process can take weeks and sometimes months, slowing the rollout of these business-transforming applications. incapptic Connect streamlines this process, shrinking the time-to-deployment to minutes, or hours if approvals are involved. Combined with MobileIron's ability to automate and pinpoint application distribution to the right users and the right devices, MobileIron and incapptic Connect are helping enterprises confidently and securely accelerate the realization of their digital workplace initiatives.

"We are excited to welcome the incapptic Connect team into the MobileIron family," said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. "As companies grow their digital workplaces, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is increasing pressure for IT teams to develop and deliver customized apps in the shortest time possible to ensure productivity. incapptic Connect has built a great product that enables companies to efficiently develop and quickly distribute customized mobile business apps at scale. By integrating incapptic Connect with MobileIron UEM, the app release process can be simplified further, and companies can bring their security and employee productivity strategies to life."

Together, MobileIron and incapptic Connect support an automated app distribution model. incapptic Connect software automatically validates that an app meets the necessary requirements for publishing to either a public or in-house app store. incapptic Connect then automates the publishing process. Once an app is published, MobileIron UEM automatically distributes it to managed devices and automates updates to ensure that users are always operating on the most secure and up to date version.

"We are excited to join the MobileIron team and to help enterprise customers more quickly and securely embrace mobile app innovation," said Dr. Rafael Kobylinski, founder of incapptic Connect. "The process of developing and delivering customized apps has largely been fraught with complexity and wasted time. The combination of incapptic Connect's software with MobileIron UEM helps enterprise customers simplify the app release process, increase security and drive business ingenuity."

Organizations can build on MobileIron UEM to further secure their digital workplaces with products including zero sign-on (ZSO) passwordless user and device authentication, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD).

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry's first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a "never trust, always verify" approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 20,000 customers, including the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.

