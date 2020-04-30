Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - BeWhere(TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of an enhanced M-IoT asset tracker to increase their offer towards construction customers, in partnership with Tenna LLC Partner. The two companies announced their partnership in October 2019 concurrent to an initial 10,000 unit order.

This new device will integrate into Tenna's One Platform, and offer added flexibility towards the applications, allowing customers to plug the tracker directly to the engine's power source.

The product, dubbed "TennaMINI Plug In", will be added to Tenna's family of hardware solutions, which includes the self-powered TennaMINI Battery and TennaMINI Solar. The TennaMINI is small, flexible, durable, and easy-to-install; its long-lasting battery-life provides reliable equipment tracking and management. It is designed to work in harsh external environments to meet the needs of the construction industry.

Owen Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of BeWhere, stated "Working with Tenna to develop this new version of our Mobile-IoT trackers ensures that the product will match exactly the needs of the construction market. We are very proud to build long-lasting relationships with partners like Tenna, which not only benefit us to distribute our solutions, but also to make them better and meet the needs of their customers".

"Our collective companies are excited about this new product release and believe this device will be disruptive to the telematics market. By listening to customers, continuing to provide what the construction customers are asking for, and strengthening our partnership with BeWhere, we will ensure contractors are getting the most innovative, rugged trackers on the market, "said Austin Conti, CEO and Co-Founder of Tenna.

COVID-19 Update

BeWhere and Tenna continue to see demand despite this unprecedented event, especially for solutions that help businesses keep a remote eye on their inventory and valuable equipment.

The pandemic required construction companies to rapidly shut down non-essential builds and initiate or accelerate projects related to healthcare. The rapid transition put increased emphasis on remote monitoring of equipment and site conditions for projects that have been closed and without on-site staff and crew to monitor and provides the necessary asset utilization and location information necessary to expedite and coordinate essential projects.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IoT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as monitor environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, using the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) and offering customers low-cost sophisticated technology to implement a new level of visibility to their businesses.

About Tenna

Tenna goes beyond tracking. Tenna, www.tenna.com, is the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations.

We enable you to know more. You get comprehensive, reliable tracking on a unified platform that is designed for mixed fleets. We built our solution on over a 100 years of construction experience.

With more insight you can control more. From status to assignee and maintenance, get comprehensive data on your mixed fleet. On your projects, gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing and oversee your safety and compliance needs. At the office, gain full visibility and improved communications with the field, shop and between departments, providing full transparency from any location and better data to make purchase decisions.

And finally, with more control, you can make more. With knowledge, comes the power to make informed decisions on renting/owning/moving mixed assets. See improved utilization. Have more predictable days.

