Wall Street Horizon Launches New Earnings Date Revision Product, DateBreaks 3.0

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Wall Street Horizon, the leading provider of market-moving corporate event data, today announced a new version of DateBreaks, its flagship earnings date revision product. Originally launched in 2006, Wall Street Horizon continues to be the only data provider that offers a data feed capturing changes to earnings release dates and content.

Recent academic research has shown that tracking changes to earnings announcement dates can help investors generate additional alpha or manage risk in their portfolios. Institutional traders need accurate earnings date revisions for trading and risk strategies as well as to evaluate if a company's revised earnings date acts as a barometer for the overall corporate financial health.

By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving event revisions, DateBreaks data has empowered financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility. This time-stamped alert is updated every five minutes and contains confirmations, reschedules and revisions to upcoming earnings release dates and confirmation status. Highlights of DateBreaks 3.0 features include:

NEW Z-score - confirmed earnings date revision compared to Company reporting trend over the past 5 years of the same quarter.

NEW Same store sales announcement date if disclosed in the next earnings date.

NEW SEC filing due date if new earnings date is in proximity.

NEW Confidence level of projected dates.

NEW URL to underlying earnings announcement source.

Prior and current status of Company's next earnings date.

Reason for revision whether derived from Wall Street Horizon proprietary algorithm forecast, analyst research or Company issued press release.

New earnings date in relation to expiring weekly or monthly option contracts.

Preliminary earnings announcement dates.

"Since 2006, our clients have favored DateBreaks for alerts to earnings date changes that may impact trading strategies - and perhaps even more important in the current market conditions - risk strategies," said David Francoeur, VP of Wall Street Horizon. "Our latest enhancements are based on client feedback to include additional color and detail to the data such as correlation between events."

"By providing more granular detail like comparing earnings date revisions to each company's historical reporting trend, I am armed with the information I need to adjust my positions immediately," said Wall Street Horizon client at leading Chicago-based options trading firm.

DateBreaks V3 is publicly available as a 90-day trial for qualified institutional investors at no cost, click here.

