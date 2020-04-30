Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Host First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the additive manufacturing industry, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Labs Executive Chairman Mark Ruport, CEO John Rice and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470 Conference ID: 13702566

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139368 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmalabsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through May 28, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13702566



About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process and informs the production manager of quality issues. Sigma Labs' software product is a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

