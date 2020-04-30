Viratech Corp.: Viratech Announces the Appointment of Paul Erdek as Senior Advisor to Mergers and Acquisitions

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Cambridge Golf, a wholly owned subsidiary of Viratech Corp. (OTC PINK:VIRA), announces the appointment of Paul Erdek as Senior Advisor to Mergers & Acquisitions, reporting to Viratech CEO, Henry Manayan.

Mr. Erdek joins the company to help expand efforts to identify and vet companies that show potential value to Viratech Corp. and its subsidiaries. As a seasoned Business Development Executive, Erdek brings a host of comprehensive experience to assess and cultivate potential revenue opportunities through acquisitions, partnerships and strategic initiatives. Throughout his career, Mr. Erdek has also overseen project management and logistics teams, in addition to a strong technical background allowing him to form investigative insights as he evaluates new technologies, methodologies and novel intellectual property.

In addition to his notable business acumen, Mr. Erdek spent years working with a number of cannabis companies in Colorado and California, advising them on their overall business plans and go-to-market strategies as they monetized their CBD, Hemp and THC offerings. He believes in creating relationships at all levels to continually add value as well as adapting to changes and trends in the dynamic marketplace.

"Paul brings a rare combination of business prowess and domain expertise specific to the CBD and Hemp arena to Viratech and our subsidiaries," noted Henry Manayan, Chief Executive Officer of Viratech. "Having this level of industry-specific insight across the rapidly-changing CBD and Hemp sectors will afford unique opportunities for continued growth through these potential Mergers & Acquisitions," said Manayan.

Mr. Erdek founded Corporate Frequency Services as a consulting firm specializing in identifying and fixing core challenges that prevent a business from scaling. By leveraging a four-step approach, businesses are able to identify patterns that create potential risks to growth, and quickly work to resolve them. Previously, Mr. Erdek had a rewarding twenty-five year career as an Investigative Journalist, first covering the turbulent civil unrest in Central America, then moving into live remote broadcasting, before finally becoming a Producer working with multiple teams to cover a wide range of news subjects.

About Cambridge Golf:

Cambridge Golf (www.cambridgegolfing.com) is a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements and accessories to the sports, nutrition and golf markets. The Company plans on continuing to extend and deepen its product lines to include other progressive market segments through acquisitions and organic growth of existing product lines. Cambridge Golf's parent company, Viratech, is publicly-traded on the OTC market under the symbol (VIRA).

Please visit our subsidiaries for other innovative products:

Medori

www.medoriwellness.com

My Body Symphony

www.mybodysymphony.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information

Mr. Henry Manayan, CEO

Viratech Corp./Cambridge Golf, LLC

Email: henry@cambridgegolfing.com

