DEMAIN.AI Taps Arria NLG to Answer Demand for Data-Driven Storytelling

French artificial intelligence solutions provider harnesses power of natural language generation to achieve exponential growth and operational efficiencies with automated, data-driven content creation and news production

MORRISTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Arria NLG, named a world leader in Natural Language Generation technology by Gartner, today reported the success and growth of its partnership with French artificial intelligence solutions provider, demain.ai.

demain.ai uses Arria's Natural Language Generation (NLG) platform to automate the production of news coverage for a number of media outlets across France. Over the past 12 months, demain.ai's DataEcriture unit has published more than 150,000 articles with NLG automation.

Arria's powerful NLG technology automatically extracts facts from vast datasets to produce actionable and insightful narratives, on-demand. The speed and accuracy with which Arria automates the production of news stories lets editors working in hectic, deadline-driven environments scale their journalistic production and deliver exponentially more coverage, faster, while significantly lowering costs.

"Arria has the most advanced NLG platform in the world," said President of demain.ai, Olivier Mégean. "The strength, scalability, and flexibility of Arria NLG technology is truly unparalleled, and the white-glove service they provide empowers us to deliver intelligent content automation solutions quickly and easily."

Amid drastic cuts to newsroom budgets, regional outlets, and editorial personnel, media worldwide are adopting automated journalism as a way of covering data-driven stories more efficiently. NLG allows publishers to quickly produce stories focused on statistics, such as football scores, quarterly earnings, and election results. NLG also enables greater coverage of local stories that would otherwise not be written, because stories can be auto-generated for tens or even hundreds of regions at once, reporting the story with specifics that each region is most interested in.

"Today's reality is that media must produce massive volumes of high-quality coverage with no additional staff and lower budgets than they once had," added Mégean. "Powered by Arria NLG technology, DataEcriture dramatically increases production capacity for articles and dispatches despite economic constraints."

"It's also very important to note how extraordinary Arria is as a marketing automation tool for personalized messaging. Our authoring robot is an important first step in digital transformation because it equips business experts with a powerful tool that allows them to automate and personalize instantly.

"With Arria as our partner, we have the advanced capabilities to supply the growing demand from French-speaking media companies, e-commerce, and other organizations across vertical markets," added Mégean.

NLG eliminates reporting challenges by automatically analyzing structured data, identifying important and useful information, and creating writing that is almost indistinguishable from that of human authors. One noteworthy distinction: NLG gets this done in minutes, not days.

"We are honored to work with demain.ai, a company that has innovation and creativity in its DNA," said Sharon Daniels, CEO of Arria NLG. "The company's success and rapid growth is truly remarkable and demonstrates NLG's transformational effect on how businesses are able to create value for their clients."

ABOUT ARRIA NLG

Arria is the global leader in Natural Language Generation (NLG)-which transforms structured data into natural language. Through algorithms and modeling, Arria software replicates the human process of expertly analyzing and communicating data insights-dynamically turning data into written or spoken narrative-at machine speed and massive scale.

Arria has the greatest concentration of NLG expertise in the world, and has a growing patent portfolio of 28 core NLG patents. Arria's rapidly growing group of major international enterprise clients-including banking, financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, consumer product goods, news and media-are now deploying NLG-driven automated reporting within their global organizations using Arria's NLG Studio Platform. For Arria NLG news, media, case studies and white papers, visit https://www.arria.com.

ABOUT DEMAIN.AI

demain.ai's mission is to enable companies to gain immediate benefits from artificial intelligence. The company takes a multifunctional approach to providing AI solutions by allowing its clients to understand AI, measure its potential, then implement AI and see its value applied to their operations.

To find out more about how Robot- redacteurs leverage Arria NLG to instantly turn data into French written narratives, visit www.dataecriture.fr.

###

Contacts

Mostafa Razzak JMRConnect (for Arrria) Work: 1-917-912-0623 m.razzak@jmrconnect.net

SOURCE: Arria NLG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587747/DEMAINAI-Taps-Arria-NLG-to-Answer-Demand-for-Data-Driven-Storytelling