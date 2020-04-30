Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor Announces License and Purchase of Proprietary Technology for Water Remediation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK:VIVK) (the "Company"), a clean technology and environmental remediation company, today announced that through its subsidiary VivaVentures, Inc., it has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with, and has agreed to purchase equipment from solvAQUA Inc., a Canadian based clean water technology company. The technology allows for the remediation of oil and solids contaminated water, leaving both clean water and usable oil/solids byproduct.

The Company's initial deployment for this technology will be for a contract that is currently being finalized with an American Indian Nation to clean its contaminated water.

"This is a perfect match with Vivakor's patent-pending, clean technology solution for the remediation of hydrocarbon contaminated sands. Adding this proprietary water treatment technology to our portfolio will now provide us with the ability to remediate both dry and wet contamination sites," stated, Matthew Nicosia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor.

The solvAQUA Wastewater Management System (WMS) is a compact solution that continually processes and separates large volumes of wastewater (4,000+ m3/day for each WMS) with an ability to scale to remove any volume of oil, grease and suspended solids from wastewater, in most cases removing 99.99% of waste. The processed water stream can in some cases be discharged or reused without further treatment.

"We are excited about the combination of Vivakor and solvAQUA clean technologies as these two technologies allow us to not only benefit the primary producer but also communities and even the environment," commented, Chris Tesarski, Chief Executive Officer of solvAQUA.

About solvAQUA

The solvAQUA proprietary process is an effective solution to wastewater management - whether it is water for industrial use, agriculture, and community infrastructure; or it can be for clean, fresh water for reuse.

The solvAQUA process has been tested in the United States, Canada, and Mexico; onshore and offshore. Hundreds of tests have confirmed that our unique nano-polymer process works with oil and gas, industrial, and municipal wastewater streams. Our process reduces the discharge of untreated wastewater, injection of produced water, and trucking of produced water. All reduce impact on the environment and lower operating costs.

For more information, please visit: https://solvaqua.com

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) provides clean technology solutions in remediation, waste oil to energy and critical natural resource delivery. Our focus on socially responsible technologies aim to prove profitable for investors and deliver a positive impact to the world. These holdings are proprietary and largely disruptive intellectual properties centered principally on revenue producing projects across the globe. The corporate mission is to acquire or develop distinct assets, intellectual property, and technologies that increase the value and longevity of our natural resources while improving our environment. Our primary objective is to deliver the strongest industry model while providing solid returns to our valued shareholders and partners. We carry forward lessons learned and further refine our technologies which enhances our capability to leverage assets from our projects across the globe.

For more information, please visit website: https://vivakor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

p 949-281-2606

info@vivakor.com

SOURCE: Vivakor, Inc.

