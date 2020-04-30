36kr: Liangjiang Innovation and Entrepreneurship International Cloud Roadshow Was Held Successfully as 8 Digital Economy Projects Completed Cloud Roadshow

CHONGQING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / On April 29th, Liangjiang Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cluster-2020 International Cloud Road Show was held in Sino-Switzerlamd Technological Park (SSTP). The online roadshow of 8 digital economy projects from the U.S.A, Singapore and Switzerland were completed.

Digital economy has been new impetus of global economy development. Based on the key carriers such as Liangjiang Digital Economy Industrial Park, Liangjiang New Area is facilitating the deep combination between digital economy and real economy to improve the impetus for high-quality society and economy development. In the year 2019, the digital economy grew by over 20% in Liangjiang New Area, taking up more than 1/4 in scale in the whole city.

The reporter learned that the 8 projects participating the road show covered several industries including IOT, intelligent manufacture, block chain and big health. Among them, one local Chinese IOT platform with self-owned world-leading cloud service and cloud module development technology, has set R&D centers on five continents around the world, and spread business to more than 230 countries and areas including North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Liu Yulong, CEO of that company, said that they now provide whole-house intelligent one-stop solution in realms from kitchen & bath fixtures, major appliance, small appliance to security system, and that they have maintained steady development in domains of long-run apartment, smart hotel and commercial real estate and achieved remarkable sales performance.

Another domestic company presented an AI-driven business war simulation system which provides an experiential business environment that quite similar to the reality. The academic system derives from A-Level Business Studies, a business education knowledge system of University of Cambridge. A professor advisory team led by Dr. Thomas, the General Director of Management Science of London School of Economics, is a member of the construction of the curriculum system frame.

"From 5 years ago when the company was established, we have always been troubled about the matter of market scale. Now the reality tells that a lot of enterprises, schools and business academies need this business war simulation system." Wang Dongmei, the head of the company, introduced that the order quantity grew like a blowout during the pandemic period because the company had gained some online bases.

"All these projects are comparatively huge in scale, and they cover a very wide fields and industrial range, for example, the hot fields at present such as block chain, IOT and new energy, etc." Ma Xiuyong, Chairman and General Manager of Chongqing Share Zhihe Enterprise Management Co., Ltd., spoke highly of the projects participating in the roadshow at the scene.

Ma Xiuyong said that the most impressive one among the 8 projects to him is the IOT platform mentioned above, "That company is growing rapidly with customer quantity accumulating continuously. Its service covers from hardware, software to agreement and user ecology, i.e. a whole industry chain. It's a relatively complete business model."

The director of Technology and Innovation Office of Liangjiang New Area said that Liangjiang New Area has been selecting a big quantity of high-quality start-up business projects, building an all-round service platform for the entrepreneurs to promote connection with capital, intelligence, and support policies, hence to promote the growing of the enterprise with "Wisdom Liangjiang" as a brand and "connection with capital, intelligence, and support" service as the core and by holding theme activities of "weekly forum, monthly roadshow, seasonal carnival and annual ceremony".

Currently, Liangjiang New Area is trying to grab the strategical opportunity of Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and 6 newly-built municipal-level new type upscale R&D platforms, accounting for 3/4 platforms of the whole city, have been completed. There are in total 280 municipal-level or higher level R&D institutes, and more than 2800 authorized patents, managing in more than 30 patents for every 10 thousand people.

Liangjiang New Area, by relying on the construction of National Offshore Innovation & Entrepreneurship Base for Overseas Talents, will also make more efforts to link global and domestic high-quality projects, and to gather national, even global advanced innovation resources to promote the high-quality development of the new area.

