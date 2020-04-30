Planful Welcomes Shane Hansen as Chief Financial Officer

Hansen Brings Significant Go-to-Market, Analytics, and Business Performance Expertise to New Role

REDWOOD CITY, California, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful, Inc. (formerly Host Analytics), a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud platform provider, today announced that Shane Hansen has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

With 15+ years of finance and technology experience, Hansen has seen firsthand why legacy approaches to planning, forecasting, reporting, and analytics are difficult to optimize and scale in a world rapidly moving to cloud technologies. Hansen will focus on long-term growth for the company to meet the needs of the underserved mid-to-enterprise-sized companies looking to modernize their back-office technologies.

"We're excited to welcome a brilliant, experienced executive like Shane to the Planful team," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "Shane is an excellent fit from a team culture perspective. His approach embodies the savvy financial planning professionals we serve, and he thoroughly understands the software market's growth levers and how companies can capitalize on opportunities and achieve success."

Prior to joining Planful, Hansen served as Divisional CFO for Vivint Smart Home, where he had previously served as Vice President (VP) of Finance, Strategy, Innovation & Business Development. Before that role, Hansen held several key financial analytics, go-to-market, and value creation leadership positions with security software leader Symantec, steadily rising through the ranks to become the VP of Finance, Enterprise Security.

Earlier in his career, Hansen served as a financial analyst, law clerk, and consultant/developer for various organizations after completing a Fulbright fellowship. Hansen's impressive academic credentials include an MBA from the Wharton School, a JD from the University of Pennsylvania, and a BA in Russian and international development from Brigham Young University.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Planful because of the strong growth trajectory of the FP&A cloud software market, the power of Planful's world-class product offering, and experienced industry leadership," Hansen said. "As we help customers weather uncertain business conditions with a Continuous Planning approach, we're also positioning Planful for phenomenal success within the cloud FP&A solutions market with our unique platform."

