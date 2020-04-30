Lloyds Bank PLC: 2020 Q1 Lloyds Bank Interim Management Statement

NYSE EURONEXT: LY8
REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE
Income statement
LONDON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the three months to 31 March 2020, the Group recorded a profit before tax of £404 million compared with a profit before tax in the three months to 31 March 2019 of £1,420 million, a decrease of £1,016 million which was largely driven by a significantly increased impairment charge due to changes to the Group's economic outlook as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Total income decreased by £172 million, or 4 per cent, to £3,902 million in the three months to 31 March 2020 compared with £4,074 million in the three months to 31 March 2019; there was a £166 million decrease in net interest income coupled with a small decrease of £6 million in other income.
