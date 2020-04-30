Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871784 ISIN: GB0008706128 Ticker-Symbol: LLD 
Xetra
30.04.20
14:52 Uhr
0,370 Euro
-0,025
-6,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3690,37115:17
0,3690,37115:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2020 | 15:05
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lloyds Bank PLC: 2020 Q1 Lloyds Bank Interim Management Statement

NYSE EURONEXT: LY8

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE

Income statement

LONDON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the three months to 31 March 2020, the Group recorded a profit before tax of £404 million compared with a profit before tax in the three months to 31 March 2019 of £1,420 million, a decrease of £1,016 million which was largely driven by a significantly increased impairment charge due to changes to the Group's economic outlook as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Total income decreased by £172 million, or 4 per cent, to £3,902 million in the three months to 31 March 2020 compared with £4,074 million in the three months to 31 March 2019; there was a £166 million decrease in net interest income coupled with a small decrease of £6 million in other income.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5119L_1-2020-4-30.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5119L_1-2020-4-30.pdf)

CONTACTS

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
020 7356 1571
douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com

Edward Sands
Director of Investor Relations
020 7356 1585
edward.sands@lloydsbanking.com

Nora Thoden
Director of Investor Relations - ESG
020 7356 2334
nora.thoden@lloydsbanking.com

CORPORATE AFFAIRS
Grant Ringshaw
Director of Media Relations
020 7356 2362
grant.ringshaw@lloydsbanking.com

Matt Smith
Head of Corporate Media
020 7356 3522
matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com

Copies of this interim management statement may be obtained from:
Investor Relations, Lloyds Banking Group plc, 25 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7HN
The statement can also be found on the Group's website - www.lloydsbankinggroup.com

Registered office: Lloyds Bank plc, 25 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7HN
Registered in England no. 2065


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)