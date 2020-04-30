American Rebel Holdings Inc.: American Rebel Announces First Vault Door Installation

Opens Huge New Cannabis Market for Vault Doors and Safes

Installs Vault Door at Leaf and Bud Provisioning Center in Detroit

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand (OTCQB:AREB) (the "Company") proudly announces its first vault door installation at the soon to open Leaf and Bud Provisioning Center in Detroit. The Company not only installed its made in America Vault Door, but also installed three of its Inventory Control Safes. American Rebel has created the safe industry's first inventory control safe for the cannabis industry. "The American Rebel Vault Door and Inventory Control Safes are a big part of our operational layout," said Mark Savaya, CEO of Leaf and Bud Provisioning Center. "We're planning to duplicate the retail store setup on our grow side of the building as well. We're thrilled with the innovative products and support from American Rebel."

Leaf and Bud Provisioning Centers will soon have additional Michigan locations in Pontiac, Battle Creek, Center Line, Bay City and Vassar. "American Rebel is the only safe company that can provide turn-key solutions for this industry," said American Rebel National Sales Director Brett Lafferty. "We're excited for Mark to open his Detroit location in June and we're eager to help him launch his other five locations."

Leaf and Bud Provisioning Centers have a retail store side of the building and a grow side of the building. They utilize the Hyperponic™ CropTower™ System exclusively distributed by Future Grow Solutions. For more information go to futuregrowsolutions.net.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is a fully reporting wholesale and retail sales company of safes and concealed carry apparel and backpacks based in Lenexa, Kansas, and Nashville, Tennessee. The company recognizes the need to safely secure assets, most vital which include firearms, valuables, and secured substances; and to be concealed and safe. American Rebel is currently focused on fulfilling the need for an ever-growing gun storage solution demand as well as operate in the concealed carry market to meet the needs of nearly 20M concealed carry permit holders as well as individuals exercising their Second Amendment rights in 11 permit-less states not required to have permits. The gun safe market is a $2B sector and the concealed carry market is an over $1B sector and both sectors are poised for continued growth as gun sales have increased over 60% since 2010 and there are an estimated 400 million guns in the US alone. Additionally, American Rebel has also recognized the opportunity to meet inventory locking requirements with safe applications for cannabis dispensaries. Dispensaries are required to lock their inventory after hours and American Rebel safes satisfy those requirements. To meet this opportunity, American Rebel designed the first Inventory Control Safe customized for the $35B cannabis industry. American Rebel utilizes the Harley-Davidson model of a lifestyle brand known for their higher-priced item (motorcycles and safes) supported by lower-priced brand building items. For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the sales of its products through its other on-line channels, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

Contact:

American Rebel Investor Relations

(833) 267-3235

info@AmericanRebel.com

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587749/American-Rebel-Announces-First-Vault-Door-Installation