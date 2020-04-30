Newswire: Dealers United Lands Multiple Earned Media Mentions Through the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / ??????With Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Strategist acting as an extension of the team, Dealers United received media mentions in nine different industry publications. By leveraging the expertise of the strategists and the power of the Newswire platform, the firm managed to expand both their presence, as well as their public relations efforts, through the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour.

The mentions that their strategist worked to garner for the firm were published in several industry publications that were very targeted. The strategist worked to ensure that the brand's placements and mentions would be in publications that covered content relevant to the firm's industry and operations.

This success was the result of effective distribution campaigns. Additionally, their strategist put a strong emphasis on strategic outreach, as they dispersed the firm's messaging through email campaigns to their target market.

"I am thrilled to see the success of this client as they continue to expand their reach during this difficult time," said Earned Media Advantage Strategist Melissa Fair. "Their mission is one that is driven by the desire to help others. At a time such as the one we are currently experiencing, there is no better messaging to promote than one fueled by generosity."

Auto dealers (the firm's target market) have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 crisis. The firm has taken the lead to help these dealers navigate the industry through this unprecedented time; Newswire has been there to help develop and distribute this messaging to auto dealers in need.

"We've always recognized the value of earned media, but were previously unable to dedicate the time and resources necessary to make it a pillar of our marketing strategy," said Brooke Jensen, CMO at Dealers United.

Jensen continued, "With Newswire's Earned Media Advantage plan, we have an entire team behind us helping to craft our message and get it to the right audiences and avenues. We've since landed in numerous top automotive news sources and anticipate many more."

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Find out how Newswire is Transforming the Value of a Press Releases and discover how to empower your go-to-market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

