CoStar Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, today announced the CoStar Awards Quarterly Deals winners for the first quarter of 2020.

CoStar Awards Quarterly Deals recognise agents and their top deals every quarter, based on price and square footage. Agents' deals range from office leasing, retail leasing, industrial leasing and sales.

For more information, including the full list of winners, visit https://www.costarawards.co.uk/quarterly-deal-winners.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 6 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK's most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties.

CoStar Group's websites attracted an average of approximately 55 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the first quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,200 worldwide, including the industry's largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005555/en/

Contacts:

Matt Blocher

CoStar Group

+1 (202) 346-6775

mblocher@costar.com

Megan Sweat/Christine Dusome

The Zimmerman Agency

+1 (850) 668-2222

costarpr@zimmerman.com