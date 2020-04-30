BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



www.hemscott.com/nsm.do



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 81,669,332 99.97 27,245 0.03 47.06% 28,687 Resolution 2 81,447,385 99.79 168,438 0.21 47.01% 107,868 Resolution 3 81,418,322 99.77 185,982 0.23 47.01% 120,960 Resolution 4 81,686,522 99.98 17,426 0.02 47.06% 21,316 Resolution 5 81,606,752 99.94 47,510 0.06 47.03% 71,002 Resolution 6 81,582,778 99.93 57,544 0.07 47.03% 84,942 Resolution 7 79,619,707 97.53 2,013,815 2.47 47.02% 91,742 Resolution 8 81,579,902 99.94 48,620 0.06 47.02% 96,742 Resolution 9 81,599,281 99.94 47,342 0.06 47.03% 78,641 Resolution 10 81,528,979 99.85 121,713 0.15 47.03% 74,572 Resolution 11 81,595,732 99.93 59,615 0.07 47.04% 69,917 Resolution 12 80,675,750 98.75 1,022,833 1.25 47.06% 26,680 Resolution 13 81,589,619 99.89 93,061 0.11 47.05% 42,584 Resolution 14 81,499,667 99.82 149,402 0.18 47.03% 76,195 Resolution 15 81,600,682 99.88 98,666 0.12 47.06% 25,916



*Available Voting Rights equals 173,605,020



30 April 2020