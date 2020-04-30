Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.04.2020
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 30

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		% of Available Voting Rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 181,669,33299.9727,2450.0347.06%28,687
Resolution 281,447,38599.79168,4380.2147.01%107,868
Resolution 381,418,32299.77185,9820.2347.01%120,960
Resolution 481,686,52299.9817,4260.0247.06%21,316
Resolution 581,606,75299.9447,5100.0647.03%71,002
Resolution 681,582,77899.9357,5440.0747.03%84,942
Resolution 779,619,70797.532,013,8152.4747.02%91,742
Resolution 881,579,90299.9448,6200.0647.02%96,742
Resolution 981,599,28199.9447,3420.0647.03%78,641
Resolution 1081,528,97999.85121,7130.1547.03%74,572
Resolution 1181,595,73299.9359,6150.0747.04%69,917
Resolution 1280,675,75098.751,022,8331.2547.06%26,680
Resolution 1381,589,61999.8993,0610.1147.05%42,584
Resolution 1481,499,66799.82149,4020.1847.03%76,195
Resolution 1581,600,68299.8898,6660.1247.06%25,916


*Available Voting Rights equals 173,605,020


30 April 2020

