Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893579 ISIN: US94106L1098 Ticker-Symbol: UWS 
Tradegate
30.04.20
16:09 Uhr
91,02 Euro
-1,78
-1,92 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WASTE MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,0291,5316:20
91,1791,3616:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WASTE MANAGEMENT
WASTE MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WASTE MANAGEMENT INC91,02-1,92 %